Zambia close to debt deal with creditors, IMF chief bullish

Zambia had reached an agreement in principle with its creditors, which include China and Western nations, on $6.3 billion of its debt in June, but it had yet to be finalised.
A memorandum of understanding with Zambia creditors “has finally been signed”, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.
Georgieva made the announcement at a panel discussion on tackling debt around the world, which also featured Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane.
Since this story was published, Zambia’s ministry of finance sent this message:
Commenting on the MoU statement by the IMF managing Director Kristalina’s Georgieva, Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia said:
“From Managing Director Kristalina’s mouth to god’s ears, the MoU will hopefully be signed next week, we are very close to finalising
