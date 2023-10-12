done deal?

Zambia close to debt deal with creditors, IMF chief bullish

By AFP, The Africa Report

Posted on October 12, 2023 16:10

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva attends the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), in Marrakesh on October 12, 2023. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

A debt deal was announced between Zambia and foreign lenders by IMF boss Georgieva on Thursday, providing financial relief to the first African nation to default after the Covid pandemic. Later, Zambia’s Ministry of Finance told The Africa Report that a deal is ‘very close’

Zambia had reached an agreement in principle with its creditors, which include China and Western nations, on $6.3 billion of its debt in June, but it had yet to be finalised.

A memorandum of understanding with Zambia creditors “has finally been signed”, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at the IMF-World Bank annual meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Georgieva made the announcement at a panel discussion on tackling debt around the world, which also featured Zambian Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane.

Since this story was published, Zambia’s ministry of finance sent this message:

Commenting on the MoU statement by the IMF managing Director Kristalina’s Georgieva, Minister of Finance and National Planning of Zambia said:

“From Managing Director Kristalina’s mouth to god’s ears, the MoU will hopefully be signed next week, we are very close to finalising

