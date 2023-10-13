Ghana’s Akufo-Addo urges US not to abandon Africa amid crises in Israel and Ukraine

The leader of Ghana made a lightning trip to Washington this week to urge the US government not to abandon Africa – and his country in particular – as crises in Ukraine and Israel gobble up the West’s money and attention.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In