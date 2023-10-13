pragmatism from Ankara

Turkey in Africa: the Fine Art of Flexibility

By Joséphine Dedet

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 13, 2023 08:16

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish head of state, received by his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall, in Dakar on January 28, 2020.
After establishing diplomatic and economic footholds on the continent, Turkey is now forced to adapt to the instability affecting the Sahel countries. Their strategy? Unwavering pragmatism.

Rootedness, calculated boldness and, when unforeseen events occur, caution. This might summarise the policy pursued by the Republic of Turkey, which celebrates its centenary on 29 October, in an Africa rocked by a series of coups.

