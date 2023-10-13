Firmin Ngrebada: ‘Presenting me as the Russians’ man is absurd’

Firmin Ngrebada served as chief of staff and then prime minister under Faustin-Archange Touadéra. After resigning in 2021, he returned to being a regular member of parliament. However, he still harboured ambitions to become the Central African president. He had strong connections and a notable contact list. He also maintained ties with Russia’s Wagner Group, which supported him.

