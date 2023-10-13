Charles III in Kenya: A new king and unprecedented apologies?

Decades after the independence of colonised African countries, tension is rising for the former colonisers. French-speaking countries are urged to re-examine their politics, while English-speaking nations are encouraged to apologise.

Just days before a state visit to Kenya – scheduled from 31 October to 3 November – King Charles III has been called upon by Kenyan media to “apologise” for the “atrocities” of the colonial era. This call comes from Evelyn Wanjugu Kimathi, the daughter of Dedan Kimathi, the leader of the Kenyan resistance who was hanged in 1957.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

The context is highly symbolic. In 1952, the future Queen Elizabeth II was in Kenya when her father, George VI, passed away. Charles III’s trip to Kenya will be his first visit to a Commonwealth country since his coronation. It is to mark the 60th anniversary of independence that President William Ruto invited the British king.

On the ground, actions will be taken and words will be spoken. Each statement will be carefully weighed by the monarch and scrutinised by those who were colonised. For instance, King Philippe of Belgium’s “deepest regrets” towards the former Belgian Congo last year were thoroughly examined and judged.

For now, Buckingham Palace states that “His Majesty” won’t avoid “the most painful aspects of the shared history between the UK and Kenya”, especially the years leading up to independence. The King will “take the time to deepen his understanding of the harm suffered by the Kenyan people during this period”.

Over eight years, the Mau Mau uprising in Kenya led to one of the bloodiest repressions of the British empire, with the disappearance of over 10,000 people, many of whom are still unaccounted for. In 2013, the UK agreed to compensate over 5,000 Kenyans, amounting to nearly $24.3m. Will words of contrition follow these actions, which were already a kind of acknowledgment, at the end of October 2023?

Each generation has its concerns. Younger generations are reigniting debates over the controversial presence of British soldiers in a training camp near Nanyuki, about 200km from Nairobi. In 2012, a UK soldier was accused of murdering a 21-year-old Kenyan woman.