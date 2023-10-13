In Senegal, Ousmane Sonko is now eligible again

“We won! The judge ordered Ousmane Sonko to be put back on the electoral lists.” It was past 10.30pm in Ziguinchor on 12 October, when lawyer Saïd Larifou proclaimed victory after a session that lasted nearly 12 hours.

In a courtroom closed off to journalists and the public, the local court of Casamance, where Ousmane Sonko has been mayor since January 2022, took a long time to review the final appeal submitted by the opposition leader’s lawyers.