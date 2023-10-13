ballot battle

In Senegal, Ousmane Sonko is now eligible again

By Mehdi Ba

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 13, 2023 12:30

Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on June 8, 2022 in Dakar.
Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko on June 8, 2022 in Dakar. © Erick Ahounou/ACHOURA/AID

After a marathon court session on Thursday, the Ziguinchor district court ordered the Senegalese opposition leader to be re-enrolled on the electoral lists. This clears the path for his presidential candidacy.

“We won! The judge ordered Ousmane Sonko to be put back on the electoral lists.” It was past 10.30pm in Ziguinchor on 12 October, when lawyer Saïd Larifou proclaimed victory after a session that lasted nearly 12 hours.

In a courtroom closed off to journalists and the public, the local court of Casamance, where Ousmane Sonko has been mayor since January 2022, took a long time to review the final appeal submitted by the opposition leader’s lawyers.

