“Unless the international market ceases to function, then I think we will have access back in 2024,” says Thugge in an interview with The Africa Report at the World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakech.

But the heady days of single digit yields on Eurobond issues – which encouraged a swathe of African sovereigns borrow from the international debt capital markets for the first time in the late 2000s – will not return, says Thugge.