Kenya could tap international debt markets in 2024, says Central Bank Governor

By Kanika Saigal

Posted on October 13, 2023 13:16

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge stands outside the National Treasury building in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge stands outside the National Treasury building in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Kenya has made tangible progress towards refinancing its $2bn Eurobond set to mature in June 2024, with the potential to access international debt capital markets as early as next year, says the county’s Central Bank Governor, Kamau Thugge.

“Unless the international market ceases to function, then I think we will have access back in 2024,” says Thugge in an interview with The Africa Report at the World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakech.

READ MORE Kenya: Who is Kamau Thugge, Ruto’s nominee for Central Bank governor?

But the heady days of single digit yields on Eurobond issues – which encouraged a swathe of African sovereigns borrow from the international debt capital markets for the first time in the late 2000s – will not return, says Thugge.

