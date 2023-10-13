Did Egypt warn Israel about Hamas attack?

From the Russian channel’s studio in Beirut, the Hamas representative further clarified that “after half an hour, all Palestinian resistance factions were contacted, along with [their] allies from Hezbollah and Iran.” This contradicts several articles confidently asserting Iran’s active involvement in the organisation.

“The Turks were also informed, and a meeting was held with them three hours later, at 9 AM,” he added. On 11 October, an official source told AFP that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while denouncing the “shameful methods” of the Israeli Defence Forces, had initiated negotiations with Hamas. This aligns with the same goal as the talks led by Qatar and Egypt: securing the release of hostages held by the Islamist organisation, estimated to be around 150.

Warning

Could Egyptian intelligence have discovered the plan behind the ‘Al-Aqsa Deluge’ operation? If so, did they inform their Israeli counterparts? In reality, this warning communicated to Israel, far from being concrete intelligence, was a “general alert”, according to an informed source contacted by the British newspaper Financial Times.

This warning indicated that “things could escalate due to the political and humanitarian situation in Gaza.” This type of discourse is similar to what conflict experts and NGOs active in the field express when discussing the proliferation of settlements in Palestinian territories and the worsening living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Nevertheless, Egyptian concerns about the escalation of violence are justified because the country shares a border with Israel in the North Sinai region. If the conflict, recently considered of “low intensity”, continues to worsen, the country’s security could be directly affected. Cairo, in fact, manages the strategic Rafah border crossing, which has been targeted by Israeli army bombings for several days.

In the past, Egypt’s role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas was pivotal. This was the case when a ceasefire was established in May 2021 and when an agreement was reached to exchange 1,027 Hamas prisoners for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit. Could this still be the case today?

Two years of preparation

Regardless, Israel denies receiving specific warnings about the 7 October attack. On the 9th, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called this information “absolutely false”. However, two days later, American Congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, presented a different version of events: according to him, the warning from Cairo came “three days” before the deadly assault.

“A warning was given; the question is at what level,” he said. Citing the Egyptian channel AlQahera News, “high-level sources in the Egyptian security apparatus” now deny having transmitted any warning to Israel, adding to the overall confusion.

“We’ve been preparing for it for two years,” said Ali Baraka. He unveiled Hamas’s strategy, which involved adopting a “rational” approach without showing any signs of resorting to force. Hamas “didn’t enter any war. We made them believe we were busy governing Gaza (…) and completely abandoning resistance,” stated its representative. During all this time, secretly, Hamas was preparing for this major attack.