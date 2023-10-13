Liberia election: Early results swing for Boakai ahead of Weah

Liberia has officially ended its elections with the close of polls yesterday, 12 October. While more than 95% of the country voted on Tuesday, 10 October, voting was delayed and rescheduled in some areas in the southeast due to flooding that prevented ballots from reaching certain precincts.

Liberians voted for the presidency, 15 senatorial positions and 73 members of the house of representatives in this fourth presidential election since the end of the country’s civil war.

Preliminary results

Officially, the national elections commission has announced 6.7% of polling places – 392 of 5,890 stations. Thus far, opposition figure and former vice president Joseph Boakai has taken the lead with 57,862 votes with President George Weah close behind with 49,510 votes. Former solicitor General Tiawan Gongloe is in a distant third with 4,483 votes from those counted thus far.

To win the presidency, a candidate must attain 50% of the vote cast plus 1. If no candidate attains the required percentage, the top two candidates with the highest number of votes will then proceed to a second round which is decided by simple majority. The senate and house of representatives are also decided by a simple majority.

In the last three presidential electoral circles, a second round of elections were held as no candidate got the required 50% plus one vote in the first round.

The ECC pre-election findings[are] that people were involved in the buying of voter registration cards

However, Joshua Kulah, a lawyer and political science lecturer at the United Methodist University in Liberia says: “With the trend of the election results thus far, there might be no second round of elections this time around. This is because the results thus far show no that there is no third candidate taking a sizeable number of votes.”

The preliminary results have also seen pushback from the campaign committee of the opposition coalition – Collaborating Political Parties – who said that they are seeing “ridiculously low numbers” in places where their supporters voted and where their down-ballot candidates are projected to win.

They said it is “compelling their partisans and supporters” to conclude that results for the CPP presidential candidate Alexander Cummings “may have been predetermined as opposed to reflecting the actual votes cast”.

Peaceful polls

The campaigns in the lead-up to the election were marred by several violent incidents, but the elections were peaceful. Some electoral precincts in Sinoe and Rivercess counties started voting late or could not vote all due to inclement weather and bad road conditions that prevented officials from reaching these areas. Elections there were rescheduled for 11 and 12 October.

There was also congestion and a lack of crowd control in a number of polling centres.

According to the Africa Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM): “Although the AUEOM observers did not witness any incidents of violence, they reported that the atmosphere at 45% of the voting precincts was generally not peaceful because the crowd was not properly controlled at the queues. Voters tried to forcefully enter the polling precinct.”

This report has been validated by the report of the Election Coordinating Committee (ECC). The ECC says that in Montserrado a man was discovered in possession of 24 voter identification cards that belonged to several people he had persuaded to double register.

According to the ECC, this “supports the ECC pre-election findings that people were involved in the buying of voter registration cards”.

Declaring victory

While the national elections commission has 15 days from the day of the elections to release the final results, political parties are already claiming victory even though the law demands that people don’t declare victory outside the elections commission.

Addressing a press conference on 12 October, the Unity Party Chairman Luther Tarpeh said that the party is in possession of 90% of the tallied sheets for polling units across the country and that they are poised to win.

Similarly, Jefferson Koijee the mayor of Monrovia and the Secretary General of the ruling party – Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) – also claim that the ruling party is winning.

In reaction, the US embassy and the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa International Election Observation Mission (EISA-IEOM) called on all political actors and political parties to wait for the official results from the elections commission.