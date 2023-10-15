Mo Salah vilified in Egypt for silence over Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah usually makes headlines for all the right reasons, given his exploits on the field. However, back in his hometown, he has recently come in for some stern criticism for remaining tightlipped over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Fondly known as the Egyptian King, Salah has been on the receiving end of intensive verbal attacks due to his silence over the past week, with many supporters accusing him of letting Arabs down.

Israel’s air strikes on the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza have left over 2,200 dead and thousands more injured. The ongoing attacks came in retaliation for a stunning Hamas rampage and incursion into Israeli towns on 7 October, which left more than 1,200 Israelis dead.

Salah is Egypt’s most successful player of all time and arguably one of the greatest footballers in Africa’s history. In his early years at Liverpool, which he joined in 2017, he was credited by British media for improving the image of Islam across the country.

But in subsequent years, a section of supporters started to hit out on him over his stance on a number of issues, including voicing support for an Egypt teammate who faced sexual harassment accusations and appearing to question the mentality of Egyptians.

But none of the previous waves of criticism matches the scathing attack he has been currently facing.

“He is not one of us anymore. In the past, he used to share our values and our traditions, but today he cares more about his image in the west and about his sponsorship deals, which he is afraid to lose,” said Mohamed Bakri, an Egyptian 28-year-old football fan.

In 2013, Salah was hailed as a hero at home yet heavily criticised in Europe when he appeared to snub a pre-match handshake with Maccabi Tel Aviv players in the home game of a two-legged Champions League qualifier while at Basel. In the return leg in Tel Aviv, in which he scored, he made shushing gestures to the home crowd that jeered him.

But Salah seemed to have alienated his Egyptian fans when, during the peak of another Palestinian-Israeli war in 2021, he appealed to world leaders to “do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough”, without pointing the finger at Israel.

Standing out for wrong reasons

What makes matters worse these days is that while Salah remains silent, some fellow foreign-based Egyptian players, as well as famous Arab athletes have either spoken out or shown support for Palestinians.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who started his European career along with Salah at Swiss side Basel more than a decade ago, changed his Facebook profile picture to one that features a man hoisting a Palestinian flag at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur posted a passionate pro-Palestinian statement on Instagram while two-times Mr. Olympia Mamdouh Elssbiay, an Egyptian bodybuilder famously known as Big Ramy, prayed for Palestinians to win the war.

“I used to be a staunch supporter of Salah. I’ve always defended him against any accusations, but now I can’t really do that again. He is not giving me any chance. His stance is really shameful,” said Abdellatif Razzak, another Egyptian football fan.

Famous Egyptian television presenter Amr Adib, who interviewed Salah more than once, said the 31-year-old should not abandon his people, calling him by one of his nicknames, “the pride of Arabs”.

But for some other supporters, Salah will be justified should he feel hard done by. “Don’t overburden him; he is just a football player, not a political leader. He doesn’t have to speak out, and we should care about more serious matters,” a user said on messaging platform X.

Last year, Egyptian sports commentator Mahmoud Aboul-Rokab said how Salah carries himself off the field does affect his image as a footballer. “Salah is one of the world’s greatest players, but he will never be a legend. To be a legend … you should take a stand on issues not related to football.”