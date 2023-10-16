temporary respite

South Africa: Load-shedding slowdown provides ray of hope for Eskom

By Ray Mwareya

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 16, 2023 09:15

Eskom electricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa, March 18, 2021.
Eskom electricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Internal disputes and perennial problems remain obstacles for the state power despite the shrinking blackouts.

Tau Hlabiso, a welder in South Africa’s commercial capital Johannesburg, is thrilled about the pause in electricity outages but is also fearful of getting too excited about the prospects of the troubled state power utility Eskom.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© Spoiled food and vaccines result from lack of refrigeration in Africa. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Chilled Out

Premium badgeNigeria: Shell-backed Koolboks seeks $33m for local solar fridge assembly Lack of cold storage contributes to the wastage of more than a third of food produced in sub-Saharan Africa.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga take part in a press conference at the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakesh, October 12, 2023. FADEL SENNA/AFP

prosperous Africa

Premium badgeIMF, World Bank: In Marrakech, Africa and ‘New South’ call for accelerating reforms While the Paris Summit highlighted the need for better representation of Southern countries within the Bretton Woods institutions, those involved agre...
© Central Bank of Kenya Governor Kamau Thugge stands outside the National Treasury building in Nairobi, Kenya June 15, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

steering the shilling

Premium badgeKenya could tap international debt markets in 2024, says Central Bank Governor Kenya has made tangible progress towards refinancing its $2bn Eurobond set to mature in June 2024, with the potential to access international debt cap...
Sonatrach opts for experience with CEO return of Rachid Hachichi. But he faces tall orders on production, exports and internal stability. © Anis Belghoul/NYOTK/AP/SIPA

slippery climb

Premium badgeAlgeria: Ten things about Rachid Hachichi, Sonatrach’s new boss No stranger to Algeria’s state oil company Sonatrach, Hachichi returns to the CEO role he briefly held in 2019, this time with the aim to boost produc...