Is China strengthening its grip on Africa’s security landscape?

Last month, China’s proactive approach in bolstering security cooperation through the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum garnered attention, with more than 100 delegates, representatives, and defence officials from 50 African countries participating in the event.
As a joint naval drill between China and African nations has been planned for 2024 and a growing presence of Chinese private security companies is set to appear in Africa, China’s role in African security is evolving.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In