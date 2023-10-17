Tiger grip

Is China strengthening its grip on Africa’s security landscape?

By Robert Bociaga

Posted on October 17, 2023 10:16

China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue
President of China Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the China-Africa Leaders’ Roundtable Dialogue Johannesburg, South Africa, August, 2023. (Reuters/Alet Pretorius/Pool)

China is forging deeper ties with African nations, influencing the diplomatic choices of nations facing international pressure.

Last month, China’s proactive approach in bolstering security cooperation through the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum garnered attention, with more than 100 delegates, representatives, and defence officials from 50 African countries participating in the event.

As a joint naval drill between China and African nations has been planned for 2024 and a growing presence of Chinese private security companies is set to appear in Africa, China’s role in African security is evolving.

