Turkey’s arms industry takes off in Africa

Today, Turkey’s military industry is thriving, with a growing number of African nations as its clientele. One might credit the embargoes that forced Turkey to build its own military-industrial complex, transforming the nation into a globally recognised arms manufacturer and exporter within two decades.
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In