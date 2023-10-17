Charging Up

South Africa: Aqora plans Africa’s first battery-cell gigafactory

By David Whitehouse

Posted on October 17, 2023 05:00

Gigafactories are needed to produce electric-car batteries. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Gigafactories are needed to produce electric-car batteries. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

South Africa can produce lithium-ion batteries cheaper than the US or Europe, says Aqora CEO Deshan Naidoo.

South Africa’s Aqora aims to build the continent’s first gigafactory to supply lithium-ion battery cells for renewable energy storage and electric cars, CEO Deshan Naidoo tells The Africa Report.

