Almost two decades later, Kenya revives quest for national dress

According to the government, a national dress will introduce Kenya to the world, promote and safeguard its rich cultural heritage and diversity and set the country apart.

“Kenya does not have a national dress code. We promise to have one by next year,” said Ummi Bashir, principal secretary in the state department for culture, arts and heritage, during the inaugural Utamaduni (Culture) Day celebrations in Nairobi on 10 October.

Felix Koskei, the head of public service and a close confidant of President William Ruto, also said the government is committed to ensure the project succeeds.

“The government will work day and night to ensure that we have this national dress,” he said.

However, Suba Churchill, executive director of the Kenya National Civil Society Centre, says this is a political project.

He insists that it is an attempt to unify a politically divided country through a national