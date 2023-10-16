Wagner marching on the front line for Mali junta leader Goïta

Wagner mercenaries are at the forefront of the offensive conducted by the Malian army towards Kidal. This is a sign that their commitment to the transitional authorities remains unwavering, despite the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

