Wagner marching on the front line for Mali junta leader Goïta

By Benjamin Roger

Posted on October 16, 2023 15:07

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian junta leader Assimi Goïta in Saint Petersburg, 29 July 2023. © Mikhail METZEL/TASS Host Photo Agency/AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian junta leader Assimi Goïta in Saint Petersburg, 29 July 2023. © Mikhail METZEL/TASS Host Photo Agency/AFP

Ivan Maslov is said to be leading Wagner mercenaries on offensive conducted by the Malian army towards Kidal.

Wagner mercenaries are at the forefront of the offensive conducted by the Malian army towards Kidal. This is a sign that their commitment to the transitional authorities remains unwavering, despite the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

