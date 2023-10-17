master building blaster

Wike: The demolition man seeking to rebuild Nigeria’s capital

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on October 17, 2023 09:20

File photo of Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)
A year ago, former Governor Nyesom Wike of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) wanted to be Nigeria’s president.

But his priorities have shifted since his appointment as the minister of the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The controversial politician plans to rebuild the nation’s capital by demolishing buildings and seizing undeveloped land from their owners, a move that has pitted him against multinationals, politicians and even foreign missions.

