Côte d’Ivoire: Yaya Touré advocates for diversity among coaches

It was during the BBC podcast, Match of the Day Africa Top 10 “Greatest Afcon Manager”, that Yaya Touré expressed a wish for diversity in the world of football.

This time, he was not speaking as a retired player. Instead, this 40-year-old, former Manchester City and FC Barcelona player shared his experience as a young coach, even invoking the journey of his brother, Kolo.

Africa Insights

“I want to see diversity,” says Touré, referring to the low number of black managers in top-level football.

To explain the under-representation, he suggests that stereotypes have long circulated, especially regarding African candidates’ ability to coach.

“Most of the time people question whether Africans or black coaches would be able to give lessons properly and get involved in managerial roles.”

Taking charge



The Ivorian legend is optimistic that he and his brother will pave the way for more talented players to move into leadership roles. He is confident that sceptics will soon have “the answer to their questions”.

After his elder brother Kolo’s stint as manager at Wigan Athletic F.C., Yaya says he is taking on “a challenge at a high level in Europe”, hoping that “opportunities arise”.

The former Ivorian international was an assistant coach for Ukraine’s Olimpik Donetsk and an assistant coach with Akhmat Grozny, a Russian club based in Chechnya.

After a spell at Tottenham as the U16 coach, he is currently an assistant coach at the Belgian club Standard de Liège.

Eye on silverware



Touré won the Africa Cup of Nations on the field, alongside his brother, in Equatorial Guinea in 2015. Now he aims to be part of the select group of footballers who have won the continental trophy both as a player and as a coach.

Is this a subtle nod to the Ivorian football authorities?

Speaking to the BBC, Yaya Touré says a few years ago he was encouraged to apply for the position of national team manager, but the time was not right – then he was young and more opportunities were coming up in Europe.

The Touré brothers may be too old to be footballers but are young as coaches and still have time to make their mark in the world of coaching.