Egypt tries to tackle regional chaos amid Israeli aggression

Egypt said Israel was not cooperating with delivering aid, and the Rafah border crossing, while not closed, is now inoperable.

The Egyptian government and security apparatus are wary of the escalating violence, as airstrikes have persisted since 7 October, fearing it could lead to an influx of Gazans seeking refuge in the Sinai Peninsula. This influx, however, could exacerbate the prevailing instability in a region that has witnessed a prolonged struggle between the Egyptian military and the Islamic State – Sinai Province.