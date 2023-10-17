Ghana: How far can #FixTheCountry youth movement go?

Fuelled by Ghana’s cost of living crisis, the #FixTheCountry youth movement’s growing popularity through frequent street protests against the Akufo-Addo government could become an influential force in the 2024 elections, say analysts who doubt it could turn into a political party.

