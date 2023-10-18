Too Little Too Late

Stiglitz: World still lacks mechanisms to tackle African debt restructuring

By David Whitehouse

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 18, 2023 05:00

Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Former Nigerian finance minister Kemi Adeosun joined Joseph Stiglitz in a panel discussion on sovereign debt crises in Paris.

The lack of international mechanisms for sovereign debt restructuring hampers the prospects for Africa achieving sustainable public finances or being able to contribute to the clean energy transition, Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said in Paris.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Premium badgeMoney laundering threatens Ghana’s real estate sector, say industry players Ghana faces an imminent influx of illicit money in the real estate sector as the country remains an oasis of peace in West Africa.
File photo of deputy United States Trade Representative CJ Mahoney (L) speaking at the 18th African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum in Abidjan 2019. (Issouf Sanogo/ AFP)

WISH LIST

Premium badge10 key debates at next week’s AGOA summit in South Africa The future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is in focus as US and African trade ministers meet in South Africa.
Francisca de Brito, the former head of the Angolan FIU

smoke & mirrors

Premium badgeCorruption and politics undermine Africa’s financial police The independence of financial intelligence units is under threat across the continent.
Lagos drivers caught in this traffic jam need more two-wheel alternatives. Nigeria is on Spiro’s agenda for expansion.

getting around

Premium badgeSpiro pivots to electric mobility technology-as-a-service under new CEOs Electric two-wheelers are the most promising solution for Africa’s growing needs for urban mobility.