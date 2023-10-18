Stiglitz: World still lacks mechanisms to tackle African debt restructuring

The lack of international mechanisms for sovereign debt restructuring hampers the prospects for Africa achieving sustainable public finances or being able to contribute to the clean energy transition, Nobel prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz said in Paris.

