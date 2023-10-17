Nigeria: Meet President Tinubu’s economic crack team

“We inherited a bad economy,” says Nigeria’s finance minister, Wale Edun, who also serves as the coordinating minister of the economy. “If we think back to the last time when the economy was stable – when it was growing, when inflation was low, and the interest rate was affordable – that period was about a decade ago.”

