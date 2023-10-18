modernisation of terminals

East African ports catch up with West Africa

By Olivier Caslin

Posted on October 18, 2023 10:14

A crane loads shipping containers on a ship in the port of Mombasa, Kenya, October 23, 2019. Picture taken October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Terminals in Africa’s east coast have entered a phase of renewal, allowing them to absorb the increase in traffic from Asia.

The sun is rising in East Africa for the port sector. For the past 20 years, this industry has been dominated by the ports of the West African Coast (COA), including the Gulf of Guinea, which have undergone an unprecedented phase of development to modernise their docks and thus be able to accommodate the XXL vessels brought on by shipowners.

