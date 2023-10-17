Liberia: Second round of presidential elections imminent

With 92% of polling station results declared by Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC), former vice president Joseph Boakai of the opposition Unity Party takes a slight lead in the presidential elections with 43.70% of the vote, or 748,463, while President George Weah follows closely with 43.65%, or 747,578.

Liberian law requires a candidate to get an absolute majority of votes cast: 50% of the vote cast plus one vote. Where the top two candidates do not meet this threshold, as is in this case, a run-off is necessary. NEC will not call for a second round of voting until the final result is announced.