African American buying power could reach $1.7trn by 2030, projects the McKinsey Institute for Black Economic Mobility, but only a tiny fraction of it is currently ending up in Africa.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In