water woes

Ghana: Akufo-Addo gaffe as Akosombo dam spill displaces thousands

By The Africa Report

Posted on October 18, 2023 14:50

File photo of Ghana’s Akosombo Dam at dangerously high levels in 2010. (Wikimedia Commons/CC/ZSM)
President Akufo-Addo’s commiseration visit to communities affected by flooding from the Akosombo dam put him on the back foot in the NDC stronghold.

In order to relieve pressure on Ghana’s Akosombo dam after heavy rains, engineers were supposed to control the overflow as a safety measure to accommodate more rain. But the controlled exercise wreaked havoc in more than 20 communities, affecting more than 20,000 residents in the southeastern Volta Region.

