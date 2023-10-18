In order to relieve pressure on Ghana’s Akosombo dam after heavy rains, engineers were supposed to control the overflow as a safety measure to accommodate more rain. But the controlled exercise wreaked havoc in more than 20 communities, affecting more than 20,000 residents in the southeastern Volta Region.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In