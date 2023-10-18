100 days later

Has ECOWAS lost the plot on Niger?

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 18, 2023 15:08

File photo of ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense as they make plans to deploy the ECOWAS standby force to Niger. In Accra, Ghana, 18 August, 2023. (Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)
File photo of ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defense as they make plans to deploy the ECOWAS standby force to Niger. In Accra, Ghana, 18 August, 2023. (Reuters/Francis Kokoroko)

Nearly 100 days since soldiers upturned Niger, the west African regional bloc ECOWAS has all but shelved its planned invasion of the country.

Shortly after the 26 July coup in Niger, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of state led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu converged in Abuja where they gave the General Abdourahamane Tiani-led junta one week to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face sanctions, including a possible invasion.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Emmanuel Macron with Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, in New York, September 21, 2022.

buffalo soldiers

French hard-left leader accuses Rwanda of ‘expansionist aims’ in DRC Jean-Luc Melenchon says Rwanda is backing M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as renewed fighting displaces around 200,000 people.
© Peter Mayiga, the prime minister of the Kingdom of Buganda (Twitter)

Coffee with

Premium badgePeter Mayiga, the Buganda king’s right hand man Running the Buganda kingdom on behalf of the reigning Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi is a life-changing position, says Peter Mayiga.
The Grammy Award-winning South Africa music star Zakes Bantwini. (Photo Tshepiso Tshabalala/SAG)

all of us

Zakes Bantwini: ‘This is a moment I’ve been working towards for my entire career’ The Grammy Award-winning South Africa music star shares his thoughts and dreams on the eve of his historic Abantu show at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town...
“Where They’ve Been”, collage by the artist Giana De Dier, 2021. (Giana de Dier/Courtesy Gallery Krystel Ann Art)

body electric

Honouring the Black body at London’s 1-54 art fair The constrained body, the colonised body, the magnified body. In mid-October, Somerset House in London honoured the Black individual, from all perspec...