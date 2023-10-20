Microcredit Versus Nanocredit: Step forward for financial inclusion or more of the same?

Microcredit was pioneered in Bangladesh by Muhammad Yunus through Grameen Bank in the 1980s. The early success of the model, which drew plaudits for expanding financial inclusion to marginalised women, led to its adoption in a range of developing countries. Yunus and Grameen won a Nobel prize for their work in 2006.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In