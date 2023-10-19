top pick

Kenya: Is Raila preparing his ally Kalonzo for 2027 polls?

By Victor Abuso

Posted on October 19, 2023 10:43

File photo of Kenyan politician Kalonzo Musyoka — heir apparent of the opposition? (twitter: @TheWiperParty)
Recent praise from Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga directed towards his political ally Kalonzo Musyoka has sparked mixed reactions from his coalition.

During a political gathering of opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya last weekend in Bondo, Siaya county, Raila’s political stronghold in the Western region, the opposition leader described  Kalonzo Musyoka as a trustworthy leader.

Kalonzo has been Raila’s presidential running mate twice – in 2013 and 2017.

“Kalonzo has a good heart. He is hardworking and one you can trust. He is trustworthy and loving,” said Raila, adding, “Kalonzo is 10 times better than Ruto.”

Endorsement?

The comment elicited a number of comments as to whether Raila, 78, is preparing Kalonzo to take the reins of the party in 2027 for the next presidential election.

Speaking at the same function, Kalonzo said whoever will be the flagbearer will have an easy time in 2027. “It will be a walk in the park in 2027. Kenyans are tired of this government,” he said.

Some Kalonzo followers believe Raila is endorsing the former Vice President as his preferred presidential candidate in the 2027 general election and his successor.

“I have waited for such a statement from Raila for so long,” Winnie Mumangi, a staunch supporter of Kalonzo, tells The Africa Report, adding that Kalonzo has all the qualities to be an opposition leader.

Perhaps not

Just a day after it was widely reported in the Kenyan media, with headlines “Finally, Raila endorses Kalonzo for 2027”, the veteran opposition chief in a statement explained that the praises he heaped on Kalonzo were misinterpreted.

Raila clarified that he appreciated his political ally for backing his presidential bid three times, including last year, when Kalonzo stepped down for him.

“Every leader in the coalition stands a fair and equal chance to become the 2027 flagbearer,” he said, noting that it is too early for the opposition to name its presidential candidate.

Kalonzo, who only contested the presidency in 2007, later served as the VP in former President Mwai Kibaki’s administration between 2008 and 2013. 

Raila’s statement shows he believes in his political ally as his successor, according to Kalonzo’s ally and MP Robert Mbui. “That was a statement of confidence towards Kalonzo. It means they will remain together ahead of 2027,” he said.

Raila has lost his presidential bid five times, including last year’s 2022 general election where he narrowly lost to President William Ruto. He has not indicated publicly if he plans to quit active politics.

In the next election, he will be aged 82, with some of his supporters saying he should now pass the baton to Kalonzo, 69.

“Raila should support Kalonzo now. He has tried enough. Age is not on his side,” Paul Nzioki, a Raila supporter, tells The Africa Report.

Ruto’s comment began the commentary

During a four-day tour in Nyanza, an opposition political stronghold, Ruto told a political gathering last week that he was anticipating battling the 2027 polls against Kalonzo, not Raila.

“If Raila will not be running, my competitor will be Kalonzo, but can he really defeat me?” Ruto told a political gathering. Raila meant what he said in endorsing Kalonzo but it was not the right time to make that statement, according to political analyst Brian Wanyama.

“Raila’s statement seems to have caused tension among senior opposition leaders in the coalition forcing him to clarify what he meant,” Wanyama tells The Africa Report.

Wanyama says it was wise for Raila to hint at the possibility of anointing Kalonzo as the future flagbearer at this time because the issue may split the opposition coalition, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya.

Apart from Raila and Kalonzo, other prominent figures in Azimio who have shown interest as possible flagbearers in future polls include Martha Karua, who was Raila’s running mate in last year’s election, and former Defence minister Eugene Wamalwa.

