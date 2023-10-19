Chad government ministers resign over sex tape scandals

Two top cabinet officials in the Chadian government – secretary-general Haliki Choua Mahamat and defence minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim – resigned on 17 and 18 October, respectively, hours after separate tapes allegedly showing both engaged in sex acts were leaked.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In