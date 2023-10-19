viral videos

Chad government ministers resign over sex tape scandals

By Mathieu Olivier

Posted on October 19, 2023 10:57

Chadian cabinet members Haliki Choua Mahamat and Daoud Yaya Brahim.
Chadian cabinet members Haliki Choua Mahamat (L) and Daoud Yaya Brahim. (JA photo illustration)

Secretary-general Haliki Choua Mahamat and defence minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim resigned after separate tapes purportedly showing them engaging in sex acts were shared on social media.

Two top cabinet officials in the Chadian government – secretary-general Haliki Choua Mahamat and defence minister General Daoud Yaya Brahim – resigned on 17 and 18 October, respectively, hours after separate tapes allegedly showing both engaged in sex acts were leaked.

