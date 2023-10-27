new landlord

Money laundering threat for Ghana’s real estate sector

By Joseph Appiah-Dolphyne

Posted on October 27, 2023 15:09

A general view of Adabraka in Accra
A general view of Adabraka in Accra, Ghana, December 5, 2016. Picture taken December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ghana faces an imminent influx of illicit money in the real estate sector as the country remains an oasis of peace in West Africa.

In Ghana, the lack of a regulatory body to manage the real estate industry has stifled the formal establishment of the sector over the last decade.

But has also meant that the sector is ripe for money laundering activities, increasingly being used by anti-government groups to channel funds in a region prone to military coups.

“It is alarming in terms of the inroads that the launderers are trying to build in West Africa,” Samuel Amegayibor, the executive secretary of Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA), the umbrella body of property developers tells The Africa Report.

“These are individuals and they are building properties and selling them but are not registered. We hear all sorts of things and you wonder where these people are getting their money from,” he says. “Most genuine businesses have been killed and we in Ghana cannot sit by and watch money launders take over our

