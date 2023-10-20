In October 2020, Nigeria witnessed a youth-led uprising against the long-standing brutality perpetuated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious division of the Nigeria Police Force.

What began as an #EndSARS movement soon broadened into a cry for improved governance. This outcry forced the Nigerian administration to dismantle SARS and propose additional reforms.

However, on 20 October, 2020, in a shocking escalation, armed forces were deployed to quell protesters at Lagos’ Lekki Toll Gate. The confrontation led to the soldiers opening fire.

An inquiry by the Lagos State government divulged that at least 46 unarmed demonstrators were killed, injured, or assaulted by security personnel. In a chilling aftermath, the same panel reported soldiers removing bodies and trucks arriving to cleanse the area of evidence. The army refuted these claims.

In the broader protests, 22