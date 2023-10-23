closed circle

In Somalia, recent graduates face high unemployment, challenges

By Mohamed Sheikh Nor

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 23, 2023 13:40

Mohamed Muse graduated with a degree in economics from Mogadishu University. But after applying for jobs for 3 years, in vain, he is now a tuk-tuk driver. (Photo: Mohamed Sheikh Nor)
Mohamed Muse graduated with a degree in economics from a Somali university. But after applying for jobs for three years, in vain, he is now a tuk-tuk driver. (Photo: Mohamed Sheikh Nor)

In Somalia, young graduates are feeling the brunt of lack of jobs, due to rampant corruption and nepotism, say labour experts.

In addition to the country lacking sufficient job prospects, the few available positions – whether they are in the public sector, non-governmental organisations or UN agencies – are filled through favouritism rather than merit.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

“Where They’ve Been”, collage by the artist Giana De Dier, 2021. (Giana de Dier/Courtesy Gallery Krystel Ann Art)

body electric

Honouring the Black body at London’s 1-54 art fair The constrained body, the colonised body, the magnified body. In mid-October, Somerset House in London honoured the Black individual, from all perspec...
© Nigerian artist Ayogu Kingsley, in his studio (twitter: @ayoguofficial)

reintroduction of legends

Nigerian artist Ayogu Kingsley re-imagines Black icons Identity, particularly the celebration and reclamation of Blackness, stands as a central theme in Nigerian artist Ayogu Kingsley’s oeuvre.
Ghana’s 2 biggest parties NDC and NPP have been building digital armies to disseminate their ideas online, attracting youth. (@TheXPatriots)

Youthquake

Premium badgeGhana: Youth violence amber warning for 2024 elections Despite a 2019 law banning party-affiliated vigilante groups, the energies of Ghana’s politically motivated youth can easily flip into violence.
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu (R) receives new EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede (L) at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

CHOSEN ONE

Premium badgeCan this pastor save Nigeria’s fledgling war on corruption? The appointment of Pastor Ola Olukoyede as head of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency sparks concerns about the government’s anti-corruption efforts.