Islands rumbling

Zanzibar’s political wrangles put unity government at risk

By Erick Kabendera

Posted on October 23, 2023 15:45

In Tanzania, Zanzibar’s First Vice President in the Government of National Unity (GNU), Othman Masoud Othman (photo Twitter @IsmailJussa)
In Tanzania, Zanzibar’s First Vice President speaks to The Africa Report on his isolation by Zanzibar’s president, noting electoral reforms are vital before elections in 2025.

As Zanzibar’s 2025 general election approaches, the opposition has appealed to the international community to enforce reforms that were agreed on under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

