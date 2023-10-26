strategic partnerships

South Africa turns to external lenders to fund Eskom’s turnaround

By Ray Mwareya

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 26, 2023 14:05

Pondering the possibilities that South Africa’s electricity company ESKOM might be saved by an injection of capital. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Pondering the possibilities that South Africa’s electricity company ESKOM might be saved by an injection of capital. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

South Africa has secured loans from the World Bank and China to help state utility Eskom address the country’s ongoing energy crisis.

Despite announcements earlier this year that Eskom would not be permitted to borrow from external funders while it undergoes a restructuring, South Africa has found a loophole, accessing debt from both China and the World Bank, which will be channelled into its ailing energy sector.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

File photo of deputy United States Trade Representative CJ Mahoney (L) speaking at the 18th African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum in Abidjan 2019. (Issouf Sanogo/ AFP)

WISH LIST

Premium badge10 key debates at next week’s AGOA summit in South Africa The future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is in focus as US and African trade ministers meet in South Africa.
Francisca de Brito, the former head of the Angolan FIU

smoke & mirrors

Premium badgeCorruption and politics undermine Africa’s financial police The independence of financial intelligence units is under threat across the continent.
Lagos drivers caught in this traffic jam need more two-wheel alternatives. Nigeria is on Spiro’s agenda for expansion.

getting around

Premium badgeSpiro pivots to electric mobility technology-as-a-service under new CEOs Electric two-wheelers are the most promising solution for Africa’s growing needs for urban mobility.
Nomfundo (Fundi) Tshazibana, the Deputy Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Twitter/@SAgovnews)

striking a balance

Premium badgeSouth Africa: SARB deputy governor Tshazibana says rate hikes may continue Fundi Tshazibana is the South African Reserve Bank’s first Black woman deputy governor at a time when the economy is struggling from all sides.