South Africa turns to external lenders to fund Eskom’s turnaround

Despite announcements earlier this year that Eskom would not be permitted to borrow from external funders while it undergoes a restructuring, South Africa has found a loophole, accessing debt from both China and the World Bank, which will be channelled into its ailing energy sector.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In