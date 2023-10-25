South Africa: RAF requires complete overhaul as funds dwindle

Ex-Uber and Bolt driver Farai Matoko has a fractured back and damaged hip from a traffic accident in Pretoria in 2018. After a three-year wait for his insurance payout, his claim was rejected by South Africa’s Road Accident Fund (RAF).

“I was told my claim is fake, and the file is now missing,” Matoko tells The Africa Report.

“Since I am a foreigner, I was warned I could be criminally prosecuted for filing a fraudulent accident insurance claim. I abandoned my claim due to fear,” he says.