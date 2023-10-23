without merit

Nigeria’s top court begins hearing opposition vote challenge

By AFP

Posted on October 23, 2023 20:14

© Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) looks on during a party campiagn rally in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, on January 18, 2023 ahead of February 25 presidential election. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) looks on during a party campiagn rally in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria, on January 18, 2023 ahead of February 25 presidential election. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

Nigeria’s Supreme Court on Monday opened deliberations on the opposition’s challenges to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election victory, in the last legal appeal against his mandate.

The seven-member court panel deferred any immediate judgment  and judges were expected to deliver the final ruling on the opposition bid to overturn Tinubu’s election in the next few weeks.

Since the country’s return from military rule in 1999, Nigerian elections have often been marred by fraud allegations and usually end up in legal challenges, but the Supreme Court has never overturned a presidential election.

READ MORE Nigeria: Meet President Tinubu’s economic crack team

A former Lagos governor, Tinubu won 37 percent of the vote in February, beating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, in one of the most tightly contested votes in Nigeria’s modern history.

An election appeals court last month rejected as without merit the two main opposition party petitions, including allegations of fraud, electoral law violations and claims Tinubu was ineligible.

Akin Olujimi, lead counsel for Tinubu’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, said he believed the Supreme Court would also throw out the opposition challenge.

“I am expecting the appeal should be dismissed,” he said at the court.

READ MORE Has ECOWAS lost the plot on Niger?

Opposition parties claimed various irregularities, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) failing to properly upload results to fraud and claims Tinubu did not meet constitutional requirements for the presidency.

“As lawyers, we have completed our part of the work. The ball is now in the court of the Court to do justice,” Atiku’s attorney Chris Uche said in a text message.

Along with its original claims, Atiku’s camp also sought to introduce new evidence it claims shows Tinubu submitted a forged certificate from the Chicago State University as a qualification to the election commission when he applied to run for president.

– Glitches –

APC stalwarts have dismissed those claims as bogus, but the political rivals have sparred on television and social media over the forgery claims.

After February’s election, INEC acknowledged “glitches” in the voting process, but dismissed claims it had not been free and fair. Critics and the opposition said delays in uploading results and technical problems created opportunities for vote manipulation.

READ MORE Wike: The demolition man seeking to rebuild Nigeria’s capital

Vowing an agenda of “Renewed Hope”, Tinubu took office in May and has quickly introduced reforms his government says will revive Africa’s largest economy and attract more foreign investment.

The government is also trying to tackle huge security challenges, from a long-running jihadist insurgency in the northeast to kidnap gangs and intercommunal clashes in other parts of the country.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Ghana’s 2 biggest parties NDC and NPP have been building digital armies to disseminate their ideas online, attracting youth. (@TheXPatriots)

Youthquake

Premium badgeGhana: Youth violence amber warning for 2024 elections Despite a 2019 law banning party-affiliated vigilante groups, the energies of Ghana’s politically motivated youth can easily flip into violence.
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu (R) receives new EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede (L) at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

CHOSEN ONE

Premium badgeCan this pastor save Nigeria’s fledgling war on corruption? The appointment of Pastor Ola Olukoyede as head of Nigeria’s anti-graft agency sparks concerns about the government’s anti-corruption efforts.
Bola Tinubu (centre) on 9 January 2023 (photo: @officialABAT)

no reprieve

Premium badgeNigeria: End of the road for Atiku and Obi as Supreme Court seals Tinubu’s victory The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu, effectively putting a final end to moves by former Vice-President Atiku ...
The site of the National Cathedral under construction in Accra, Ghana.

CAN OF WORMS

Premium badgeIn Ghana, two more trustees resign from scandal-hit national cathedral The withdrawal of two high-profile clergymen has reignited calls for public accountability around President Akufo-Addo’s $400m pet project.