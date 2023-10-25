belt, road & bond

Egypt eyes opportunity for climate finance with Africa’s first green Panda bond

By Lara Gibson

Posted on October 25, 2023 12:36

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing on 19 October, 2023. (Photo by Shen Hong/Xinhua via AFP)
Panda bonds could help Africa diversify away from traditional dollar-denominated debt for green projects.

Egypt has issued the continent’s first green Panda bond. The three-year bond worth RMB3.5bn ($478.7m) shows how green Panda bonds could unlock investment for Africa’s sustainable energy drive and help the continent diversify away from the over-reliance on dollar-denominated debt that has left 25 African countries in debt distress.

“Green Panda bonds … are an innovative form of climate finance at a time when Africa desperately needs access to more of it,” Dr Mandira Bagwandeen, specialist in Africa-China relations at the University of Cape Town, tells The Africa Report.

“Egypt’s green Panda bond speaks to China’s support to help diversify climate financing channels for African nations,” Bagwandeen says.

Selective lending

The issue comes at a time when Africa needs to double its energy investment to more than $200bn per year by 2030 to realise energy-related development targets, according

