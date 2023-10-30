Tanzania blocks cement megamerger again amid monopoly fears

For the second time in two years, Tanzania’s competition tribunal has prohibited a merger between cement giants Scancem and Tanga Cement over monopoly concerns. The ruling defies government efforts to enable the deal with Scancem’s German owner.

