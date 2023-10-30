uncertain deal

Tanzania blocks cement megamerger again amid monopoly fears

By Erick Kabendera

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 30, 2023 12:36

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (not pictured) during a meeting inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

On eve of German president’s visit, the Tanzania’s competition authority again blocks a German cement firm, concerned it will create a monopoly.

For the second time in two years, Tanzania’s competition tribunal has prohibited a merger between cement giants Scancem and Tanga Cement over monopoly concerns. The ruling defies government efforts to enable the deal with Scancem’s German owner.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Workers are seen at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in Huzhou © Workers at the production line of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) at a factory in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Climbing Value Chain

Premium badgeExclusive: Tanzania to ban unrefined lithium exports from May 2024 Tanzania joins Zimbabwe, Namibia and Ghana in demanding domestic lithium refining.
US assistant secretary for energy resources Geoffrey Pyatt speaks at the MINVEST launch in Washington DC, 1 November 2023. (Photo: State Department)

open door

Premium badgeUS launches investment network to engage private sector in Africa minerals strategy The public-private partnership is the latest US initiative to try to reverse China’s dominance over the building blocks of the green energy revolution...
Iskandar Safa, CEO of Privinvest Group, in his office in Paris on 22 October. (Photo: Christian Böhmer/dpa (Photo Christian Böhmer/ DPA via AFP)

see no evil

Premium badgeMozambique’s ‘hidden debt’ trial: Privinvest ‘does not pay bribes’ Iskandar Safa, the shipping magnate at the centre of a $2bn corruption scandal in Mozambique, evaded almost every question during cross-examination at...
President of Nigeria and head of ECOWAS, Bola Tinubu. (File photo/Reuters/Lewis Joly/Pool)

mission impossible

Premium badgeNigeria: Forex problems defy Tinubu’s quick fixes An attempt by President Bola Tinubu to unify the multiple exchange rate windows back in June is off to a rocky start.