Gabon: Bongo’s chief of staff released from prison

In Libreville, ex-presidential chief of staff Brice Laccruche Alihanga (‘BLA’) was released a week after a tense confrontation at the hearing of Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, the wife of the deposed former leader.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In