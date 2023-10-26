finally out

Gabon: Bongo’s chief of staff released from prison

By Jeanne Le Bihan

Posted on October 26, 2023 08:02

Brice Laccruche Alihanga, chief of staff to President Ali Bongo Ondimba, at the Plaza Athénée, Paris, 7 June 2018 (Rights reserved)
Brice Laccruche Alihanga, chief of staff to President Ali Bongo Ondimba, at the Plaza Athénée, Paris, 7 June 2018 (Rights reserved)

Deposed Gabon president Ali Bongo’s former chief of staff Brice Laccruche Alihanga was released from prison on 20 October, after spending almost four years in solitary confinement.

In Libreville, ex-presidential chief of staff Brice Laccruche Alihanga (BLA) was released a week after a tense confrontation at the hearing of Sylvia Bongo Ondimba, the wife of the deposed former leader.

