US declares toppling of Gabon’s Ali Bongo a coup

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on October 25, 2023 08:10

File photo of Gabon coup leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema (COM PR ID)
The designation follows a similar one for Niger earlier this month.

For the second time this month, the US Joe Biden administration has officially designated a military takeover in Africa as a “coup”, putting Gabon on notice that it needs to get on a path to civilian democratic rule before millions of dollars in aid is restored.

The determination comes 54 days after General Brice Oligui Nguema overthrew the five-decade-long Bongo dynasty on 30 August following sham elections won by President Ali Bongo Ondimba. Earlier this month, the Biden administration likewise labelled the 26 July putsch against President Mohamed Bazoum in Niger a coup and took similar punitive action.

“The United States reaffirms our commitment to support Gabon in conducting a timely and durable transition to democratic civilian governance and advancing shared security interests in the Gulf of Guinea,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a 23 October statement. “We will resume our assistance alongside concrete actions by the transitional government toward establishing democratic rule.”

