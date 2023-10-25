Mozambique’s FRELIMO party losing public love and power

Izilda Matola, 27, sits under a torn umbrella surrounded by her fellow vegetable vendors on a hot day at the busy Xipamanine market in Mozambique’s capital Maputo, temporarily joining a group of youth singing praise songs to the country’s most powerful opposition political force, RENAMO.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In