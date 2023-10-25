waning support

Mozambique’s FRELIMO party losing public love and power

By Charles Mangwiro

Posted on October 25, 2023 12:30

Xipamanine market vendor Izilda matola (L) sitting next to an opposition RENAMO party supporter in Maputo, Mozambique. (Charles Mangwiro)
Evidence of mass vote-rigging during the municipal elections throughout Mozambique have stirred public anger against ruling party FRELIMO.

Izilda Matola, 27, sits under a torn umbrella surrounded by her fellow vegetable vendors on a hot day at the busy Xipamanine market in Mozambique’s capital Maputo, temporarily joining a group of youth singing praise songs to the country’s most powerful opposition political force, RENAMO.

