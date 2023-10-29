holiday, anyone?

DRC ends visa fees for Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania

By Salimata Koné

Posted on October 29, 2023 10:26

Passengers at the departure lounge of Entebbe international airport in Uganda. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
Passengers at the departure lounge of Entebbe international airport in Uganda. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)

Since joining the East African Community in 2022, Democratic Republic of Congo has been working to remove barriers to travel and trade with its new partners.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda have announced that visas will be waived for their respective citizens. The declaration of the end of visa fees was made at the eighth session of the Grand Joint Commission, which took place in Kinshasa from 12 to 14 October.

Congolese citizens will no longer have to pay the fee of between $50 and $100 (depending on the length of their stay) to travel to Uganda. The ministry of foreign affairs says it hopes the decision will “stimulate trade and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries”.

Individual negotiations

DRC, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Burundi are applying the texts on the free movement of goods and people within the borders of the EAC, which Kinshasa joined in 2022.

With a population of 98 million, DRC is a juicy market for its new partners. The country imports several products from EAC member states – according to Peter Mathuki, the organisation’s secretary-general, trade between the members of the community reached $10.9bn in 2022.

However, according to Article 7 of the Common Market Protocol, it is up to the individual states to apply visa exemptions. The document says: “The guarantee of the free movement of persons is not, however, an absolute right, as it is subject to limitations imposed by the host partner state for reasons of public policy, public security or public health.”

READ MORE DRC: A new test has begun between Félix Tshisekedi and the EAC

On 1 September, reiterating the links between Africa and the rest of the world, Kenya’s President William Ruto announced the end of visa requirements for Congolese nationals wishing to travel to his country.

“It is not fair to require a visa when a person wants to go home,” he said at the African Climate Summit, which was held in Nairobi from 4 to 8 September.

An exemption was also ratified by Tanzania and came into force on September 1, according to the EAC secretariat in Arusha.

The meeting of the eighth joint commission also enabled Uganda and DRC to address the issue of securing their common border.

When Kinshasa joined the EAC, the issue of insecurity in the country aroused mistrust among its neighbours — Ugandan troops have been working alongside the Congolese in the region since March 2023 to maintain relative stability.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Emmanuel Macron with Paul Kagame and Félix Tshisekedi, in New York, September 21, 2022.

buffalo soldiers

French hard-left leader accuses Rwanda of ‘expansionist aims’ in DRC Jean-Luc Melenchon says Rwanda is backing M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as renewed fighting displaces around 200,000 people.
© Peter Mayiga, the prime minister of the Kingdom of Buganda (Twitter)

Coffee with

Premium badgePeter Mayiga, the Buganda king’s right hand man Running the Buganda kingdom on behalf of the reigning Kabaka Ronald Mwenda Mutebi is a life-changing position, says Peter Mayiga.
The Grammy Award-winning South Africa music star Zakes Bantwini. (Photo Tshepiso Tshabalala/SAG)

all of us

Zakes Bantwini: ‘This is a moment I’ve been working towards for my entire career’ The Grammy Award-winning South Africa music star shares his thoughts and dreams on the eve of his historic Abantu show at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town...
“Where They’ve Been”, collage by the artist Giana De Dier, 2021. (Giana de Dier/Courtesy Gallery Krystel Ann Art)

body electric

Honouring the Black body at London’s 1-54 art fair The constrained body, the colonised body, the magnified body. In mid-October, Somerset House in London honoured the Black individual, from all perspec...