The United States and Niger: The carrot and the stick

The United States continues to blow hot and cold over Niamey.
On Sunday, 22 October, Judd Devermont, director of African affairs at the US National Security Council, reaffirmed to UK newspaper The Financial Times that his country had no intention of leaving Niger, despite the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July.
