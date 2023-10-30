diplomatic gambit

The United States and Niger: The carrot and the stick

By Mathieu Olivier

Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 30, 2023 10:17

General Abdourahamane Tiani: officially a coup leader, according to the US. (Photo: Niger state television)
Washington has cut off aid to Niger as an incentive to get General Tiani into talks about the transition.

The United States continues to blow hot and cold over Niamey.

On Sunday, 22 October, Judd Devermont, director of African affairs at the US National Security Council, reaffirmed to UK newspaper The Financial Times that his country had no intention of leaving Niger, despite the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on 26 July.

