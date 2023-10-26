South Africa: Fight for the Zulu nation throne in court…again

Zulu Prince Simakade is attempting to unseat his half-brother and current monarch, King Misuzulu, who was officially recognised by South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2022 as the heir to the highly contested Zulu throne.

“Our king is indeed officially the king of the Zulu nation and the only king of the Zulu nation,” said Ramaphosa in October last year during the first Zulu coronation since 1971.

Simakade wants Ramaphosa’s recognition, as well as the king’s coronation, to be reviewed and set aside on the basis that the nomination and selection process wasn’t properly followed.

This is the latest in a series of court cases brought forward contesting Misuzulu’s ascension.

While the title of king doesn’t grant executive power, the position is incredibly influential in South Africa.

The Zulu people are the largest ethnic group and nation in the country, making up roughly 20% of the country’s total population – between 10 and 12 million people.

The king controls about 3m hectares of land in the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and receives an annual salary of R1.2m ($63,000). The KZN government has also allocated R66m to the royal household for the 2021/22 financial year.

A house divided

Within the royal house, Misuzulu and Simakade are backed by opposing factions, which has caused tension and anxiety among the Zulu people.

The previous king, Goodwill Zwelithini, died in 2021 and named his wife, Queen Mantfombi, as regent.

She died less than a month later, but had already named then-Prince Misuzulu – who is not her biological son – in her will as her successor.

Whatever the verdict, there is no doubt that the court case will only deepen existing divisions with money, culture, and power all on the line

Zulu customary law states that the king’s successor will be the eldest son of the most senior of his six wives.

The current king contends that Queen Mantfombi, also known as ‘The Great Wife’, acknowledged him as her firstborn, despite him being born out of wedlock.

Ramaphosa in the middle

Ramaphosa initially indicated that he did not want to be involved with the royal family’s dispute, but in this latest case, the South African president is cited as one of the respondents.

The president is opposing Simakade’s application, Ramaphosa’s counsel told the court, arguing that his decision was based on a 2022 judgement by Judge Isaac Madondo, which ruled in favour of Misuzulu’s ascension to the throne.

After three days of arguments, which started on 16 October, judgement was reserved by Judge Norman Davis, who indicated that all parties are “entitled to a proper consideration of the matter”.

Davis has not yet set a date for judgement.

Law of the land

South Africa is a legal pluralist state with its legal system drawing on Dutch civil law, British common law, and African customary law.

The Constitution gives legal powers to both ‘state’ law and customary law.

“Customary law is mostly unwritten. The rules of customary law are flexible and change in response to changes in the socio-economic environment,” say Elena Moore and Chuma Himonga from the University of Cape Town.

Prince Simakade’s legal counsel delivered the argument that Ramaphosa acted ‘beyond his powers’ in presenting a certificate of kingship to Misuzulu, and that the heir should be decided by the royal family.

But according to King Misuzulu’s legal representatives, “Zulu kings are born, not elected”.

Davis’ judgement could set a new precedent for customary law in the country.

Whatever the verdict, there is no doubt that the court case will only deepen existing divisions with money, culture, and power all on the line.