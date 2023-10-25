union fight

South Africa: Labour dispute keeps 500 miners trapped underground

By Marché Arends

Posted on October 25, 2023 15:39

Workers stand at the entrance of the Gold One mine, where the company and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says more than 500 gold mine workers are being held against their will by the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), east of Johannesburg, 24 October 2023. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)
Workers stand at the entrance of the Gold One mine, where the company and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says more than 500 gold mine workers are being held against their will by the rival Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), east of Johannesburg, 24 October 2023. (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

Hundreds of mine workers have returned to the surface this morning after being held underground since Sunday at Gold One International’s Modder East Operation as an intense rivalry between unions plays out.

More than 500 National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members were allegedly “held hostage” by rival union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the mine just outside of Johannesburg.

While 200 workers resurfaced this morning, about 300 miners are still underground in what is being seen as a sit-in until the AMCU is officially recognised by the mine.

Hostages or protesters?

On Sunday, armed men allegedly from the AMCU prevented miners working the overnight shift from returning above ground.

The AMCU denies this. General Secretary Jeff Mphahlele refuted claims it was a hostage situation. “This was a concerted effort of workers and members that were working the night shift,” he said in an interview with local radio station SAFM.

READ MORE South Africa: Eskom miners need new jobs for energy transition to succeed

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu contends that members of the NUM were “kidnapped against their will”. Mammburu also claims that some NUM members were assaulted.

Mphahlele claims the AMCU has been organising at Modder East and that a majority of the company’s workers have joined the union.

Long-time adversaries

The war between the AMCU and the NUM is not a recent one. The rivalry started following the Marikana massacre in 2012. But over the past two years, both unions vowed to work together for the sake of the mine workers.

The mine has recognised the NUM for more than 10 years, but the AMCU maintains it meets the criteria to be legally recognised as a representative for the majority of the company’s workers.

READ MORE South Africa’s Sigma Solar plans DRC expansion to supply miners, CEO says

This latest dispute at the Modder East mine signals cracks in what was already a shaky peace agreement, which analysts say will have severe consequences for the country’s mining industry.

Political ties

The NUM is the largest affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and is a member of the Tripartite Alliance – an alliance between COSATU, the ruling African National Congress (ANC), and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

President Cyril Ramaphosa was the NUM’s first General Secretary when the union was founded in 1982.

READ MORE South Africa: Miner Orion sees potential for copper refining in Northern Cape

Last year, at an event celebrating the union’s 40th anniversary, NUM president Daniel Balepile said the union would support its founding member without interfering in ANC affairs.

“We are here because of what they formed 40 years ago, and we cannot ignore that. We cannot run away from that fact,” Balepile said to the crowd.

Some COSATU affiliates have called for greater independence from the ruling ANC. Others argue that the relationship affords COSATU greater political influence, which is ultimately beneficial to its members and affiliates.

The courts get involved

On Monday, Gold One obtained an interdict by the Labour Court against the AMCU and NUM. The interdict prohibits the detention of Gold One employees underground, striking workers from preventing non-striking workers from entering or leaving the premises, and striking workers from damaging the company’s property.

READ MORE Orion aims to be South Africa’s first fully green-powered junior miner

Gold One CEO Jonathan Hericourt told local news outlet News 24 that the disruption in operations could see the company losing R8m ($418,000) per day.

At the time of publication, negotiations between the mineworkers’ union and Gold One Mine officials were still underway.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

A grab from a UGC video posted on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on August 22, 2023 reportedly shows members of the Sudanese army firing at Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters in what they say is the al-Shajara military base in Khartoum. “AFP PHOTO / UGC /X PLATFORM (FORMERLY TWITTER) / @SUDANESEARMY1 “

fragile negotiations

Sudan army says to resume US and Saudi-led talks on ending war The Sudanese army said Wednesday it has accepted an invitation to resume US- and Saudi-brokered talks aimed at ending more than six months of conflict...
Xipamanine market vendor Izilda matola (L) sitting next to an opposition RENAMO party supporter in Maputo, Mozambique. (Charles Mangwiro)

waning support

Premium badgeMozambique’s FRELIMO party losing public love and power Evidence of mass vote-rigging during the municipal elections throughout Mozambique have stirred public anger against ruling party FRELIMO.
File photo of Gabon coup leader Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema (COM PR ID)

Democracy first

Premium badgeUS declares toppling of Gabon’s Ali Bongo a coup The designation follows a similar one for Niger earlier this month.

SNEAK ATTACK

Premium badgeGabon’s twilight zone: How the sun set on the Bongo empire What happened in the days before the empire that had ruled Gabon for 56 years was toppled?