South Africa: Labour dispute keeps 500 miners trapped underground

More than 500 National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members were allegedly “held hostage” by rival union the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) at the mine just outside of Johannesburg.

While 200 workers resurfaced this morning, about 300 miners are still underground in what is being seen as a sit-in until the AMCU is officially recognised by the mine.

Hostages or protesters?

On Sunday, armed men allegedly from the AMCU prevented miners working the overnight shift from returning above ground.

The AMCU denies this. General Secretary Jeff Mphahlele refuted claims it was a hostage situation. “This was a concerted effort of workers and members that were working the night shift,” he said in an interview with local radio station SAFM.

NUM spokesperson Livhuwani Mammburu contends that members of the NUM were “kidnapped against their will”. Mammburu also claims that some NUM members were assaulted.

Mphahlele claims the AMCU has been organising at Modder East and that a majority of the company’s workers have joined the union.

Long-time adversaries

The war between the AMCU and the NUM is not a recent one. The rivalry started following the Marikana massacre in 2012. But over the past two years, both unions vowed to work together for the sake of the mine workers.

The mine has recognised the NUM for more than 10 years, but the AMCU maintains it meets the criteria to be legally recognised as a representative for the majority of the company’s workers.

This latest dispute at the Modder East mine signals cracks in what was already a shaky peace agreement, which analysts say will have severe consequences for the country’s mining industry.

Political ties

The NUM is the largest affiliate of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) and is a member of the Tripartite Alliance – an alliance between COSATU, the ruling African National Congress (ANC), and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

President Cyril Ramaphosa was the NUM’s first General Secretary when the union was founded in 1982.

Last year, at an event celebrating the union’s 40th anniversary, NUM president Daniel Balepile said the union would support its founding member without interfering in ANC affairs.

“We are here because of what they formed 40 years ago, and we cannot ignore that. We cannot run away from that fact,” Balepile said to the crowd.

Some COSATU affiliates have called for greater independence from the ruling ANC. Others argue that the relationship affords COSATU greater political influence, which is ultimately beneficial to its members and affiliates.

The courts get involved

On Monday, Gold One obtained an interdict by the Labour Court against the AMCU and NUM. The interdict prohibits the detention of Gold One employees underground, striking workers from preventing non-striking workers from entering or leaving the premises, and striking workers from damaging the company’s property.

Gold One CEO Jonathan Hericourt told local news outlet News 24 that the disruption in operations could see the company losing R8m ($418,000) per day.

At the time of publication, negotiations between the mineworkers’ union and Gold One Mine officials were still underway.