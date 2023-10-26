In Ghana, two more trustees resign from scandal-hit national cathedral

Another two heavyweights within the Christian charismatic fraternity have resigned as trustees of Ghana’s controversial national cathedral project, citing a lack of accountability and public trust.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In