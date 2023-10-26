BALANCING ACT

Egypt’s Sisi using rare protests over Gaza war to send message

By The Africa Report

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on October 26, 2023 12:51

FILE PHOTO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. REUTERS

The Egyptian president’s unexpected nod of approval for mass demonstrations, in a country where dissent is largely suppressed, has some questioning his motives.

When President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi gave Egyptians the go-ahead to hold mass protests over the war in Gaza, he appeared to be sending several messages to the West and his own people.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

The site of the National Cathedral under construction in Accra, Ghana.

CAN OF WORMS

Premium badgeIn Ghana, two more trustees resign from scandal-hit national cathedral The withdrawal of two high-profile clergymen has reignited calls for public accountability around President Akufo-Addo’s $400m pet project.
A medic attends a child at the paediatric stabilisation ward within the Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH) in Turkana, Kenya. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)

confusion

Kenyans doubt new health scheme as government remains optimistic A newly launched health scheme by the Kenyan government aims at promoting universal health care but is now facing a legal battle from health activists...
Brice Laccruche Alihanga, chief of staff to President Ali Bongo Ondimba, at the Plaza Athénée, Paris, 7 June 2018 (Rights reserved)

finally out

Premium badgeGabon: Bongo’s chief of staff released from prison Deposed Gabon president Ali Bongo’s former chief of staff Brice Laccruche Alihanga was released from prison on 20 October, after spending almost four ...
South Africa’s Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini gestures during the annual Umkhosi Womhlanga (reed dance) at the Enyokeni Royal Palace in Nongoma, 9 September, 2023. (Rajesh Jantilal/ AFP)

sibling rivalry

South Africa: Fight for the Zulu nation throne in court…again The half-brother of South Africa’s current Zulu King is seeking to dethrone his sibling who has reigned over the Zulu nation for less than a year. ...