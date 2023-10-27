smoke & mirrors

Corruption and politics undermine Africa’s financial police

By Nick Kochan

Posted on October 27, 2023 09:38

Francisca de Brito, the former head of the Angolan FIU
File photo of Francisca de Brito, the former head of the Angolan FIU (LinkedIn)

The independence of financial intelligence units is under threat across the continent.

Africa’s financial police are facing threats to their jobs and even their lives as local businessmen and political officials seek to fend off police investigations into their suspicious wealth.

Eight heads of African financial intelligence units (FIUs) have either been prematurely terminated or denied a second term in the past four years. The affected chiefs come from Namibia, Zambia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa, Malawi and Angola.

