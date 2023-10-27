Africa’s financial police are facing threats to their jobs and even their lives as local businessmen and political officials seek to fend off police investigations into their suspicious wealth.
Eight heads of African financial intelligence units (FIUs) have either been prematurely terminated or denied a second term in the past four years. The affected chiefs come from Namibia, Zambia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Mauritius, South Africa, Malawi and Angola.
