confusion

Kenyans doubt new health scheme as government remains optimistic

By Victor Abuso

Posted on October 26, 2023 10:32

A medic attends a child at the paediatric stabilisation ward within the Lodwar County Referral Hospital (LCRH) in Turkana, Kenya. (Reuters/Thomas Mukoya)
A newly launched health scheme by the Kenyan government aims at promoting universal health care but is now facing a legal battle from health activists.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), a national union of health experts in the country, is raising doubts about the scheme’s implementation, saying the government has its priorities wrong.

On 19 October President William Ruto approved four legislations that include the Primary Health Care Bill, Facility Improvement Financing Bill, Digital Health Bill and the Social Health Insurance Bill. He said the move was informed by his plan to make healthcare more affordable for poor Kenyans.

“This new scheme will be less burdening and people-centred. Kenyans will now access quality care without a strain on their income,” Ruto said.

READ MORE Kenya: Ruto proposes bill to rescue ‘ailing’ national health insurance scheme

The new scheme, now in force, comes with more pain for all employed Kenyans who are required to contribute 2.75% of their salaries every month towards a new health fund to implement the scheme.

Court battles

Health activist Dominic Oreo has filed a petition in a Nairobi court, challenging the legislation. He wants the court to declare it null and void.

According to court papers, the petitioner said the new scheme does not clearly provide mechanisms and reliable ways to identify citizens who will benefit from it.

“This legislation does not define who the poor are. How will they be identified to benefit from the scheme, and up to what point?” Oreo said.

He said the mandatory contributions from employees are excessive and unfair on Kenyans who are already burdened with taxes and deductions from the Ruto regime, including the newly created housing levy.

READ MORE Kenya: Ruto sacks top health officials for alleged connection to mosquito net tender scandal

In the same breath, the Medical practitioners’ union is expressing its scepticism about the new scheme’s success.

Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah said the Ruto government should first ensure critical health infrastructures like drugs, equipment and enough medical staff are in place before embarking on the new scheme.

“What will be the status of the dysfunctional and understaffed public hospitals after today? Or is it just another launch?” he said on his X page.

Atellah fears that the scheme might not be implemented, considering this is the fourth time the authorities are trying to implement a universal healthcare programme.

READ MORE Kenya: Taming medical brain drain by curbing emigration

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta launched the same scheme in 2018 and 2020 but the initiative failed both times.

In their report, Kenya Medical Association health experts say financing remains the biggest hurdle, but lack of doctors and the high cost of medication are among the challenges that have prevented Kenya from attaining universal health coverage. 

What did Ruto launch?

Community Health Volunteer Esther Apollo works in Kibera, Kenya’s largest slum in Nairobi, and is the human link between the neighbourhood and the government health facilities. She tells The Africa Report that the majority of volunteers in the slum have not been trained on the new scheme and how it works.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has been scrapped, and Apollo fears her poor patients who used it will be left behind.

“I’m stressed. I took a patient to a government hospital recently. He was turned away because the new scheme has not started working,” she said.

READ MORE Kenya: Why Ruto’s ‘hustler fund’ is feared to be flawed despite being touted as silver bullet

Kenyans are worried about how the old scheme will cross over to the new one. Before this new scheme, Kenyans paid a monthly contribution of between Sh150 and Sh1,700 ($11) to NHIF, with reports of funds being lost through corruption.

Douglas Wanyama works for a travel agency as a driver and his wife is six months pregnant. He tells The Africa Report that he has been forced to start saving money to prepare for the baby’s delivery.

“I don’t want my wife to suffer. I will take her to a private hospital. I don’t trust what the government is promising us,” he says.

READ MORE Kenya’s Finance bill: Government hopes to raise taxes dashed by MPs

Others have a slightly better outlook on the new programme.

Mohammed Obura, who works in the coastal city of Mombasa, is optimistic about the scheme. But he tells The Africa Report that he is worried that the extra money Kenyans are paying in taxes might end up in the wrong hands.

“Ruto is taking too much from the little we earn. We hope our money will not be stolen. I hope to see value for my money in government hospitals,” he says.

According to the new legislation, Kenyans are required to register with the new National Social Health Insurance Fund to access public health services.

